Bio Profesional Dr. Jorge Arturo Alatorre Alexander

Coordinador de la Clínica de Oncología Torácica del Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias

El doctor Jorge Arturo Alatorre es egresado en Medicina General por la Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP), Hospital Español de México (Internado) y el Hospital General de Cholula (Servicio Social).


  • Medicina Interna, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México/ Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición “Salvador Zubirán”
  • Oncología Médica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México/ Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición “Salvador Zubirán”
  • Oncología Torácica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México/ Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias
  • Oncología Torácica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México/ Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias

Actualmente es Coordinador de la Clínica de Oncología Torácica, Coordinador de la Alta Especialidad en Oncología Torácica (por la UNAM), Profesor Adjunto de la Residencia en Neumología (por la UNAM). Investigador clínico en el Centro de Investigación Health Pharma Professional Research, además realiza práctica privada en el Centro Médico ABC Santa Fe. 


Es miembro activo de las siguientes Sociedades Médicas: 

  • European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO)
  • American Society of Medical Oncology (ASCO)
  • International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC)
  • Sociedad Mexicana de Oncología (SMeO)
  • Sociedad Mexicana de Neumología y Cirugía de Tórax

 

Además se desempeña como Consejero Médico y Científico para:

  • Roche
  • Astra Zeneca
  • MSD
  • Novartis
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Bristol Miers Squibb
  • Pfizer
  • Elli-Lilly
Sus investigaciones abarcan:
 
Publicaciones 
 

TÍTULO

PUBLICACIONES

PARTICIPACIÓN

Osimertinib or Platinum–Pemetrexed in EGFR T790M–Positive Lung Cancer (AURA 3 trial)

Mok T. et al. New England Journal Of Medicine (N Engl J Med 2017; 376:629-640)

Co-Investigador

(AURA Study Team)

Usefulness of Serum Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) in evaluating response to chemotherapy in patients with advanced non small-cell lung cancer: a prospective cohort study

Arrieta et al. BMC Cancer. 2013 13:254

Co-Investigador

Consenso Nacional de Cáncer de Pulmón

Arrieta et al. Revista de Investigación Clínica 2013;65(1) :s5-s84

Colaborador

Carteles

 

TITULO

PARTICIPACIÓN

CONGRESO

Gefitinib vs Afatinib beyond progression after chemotherapy in patients with EGFR mutation

Co- Investigador

IASLC Diciembre 2016 en Viena Austria. (Award)

Use of Nintedanib in México. Multicentric experience.

Co- Investigador

IASLC Diciembre 2016 en Viena Austria.

Renal Failure Associated to Imatinib Mesilate: Report of a case

Co - Investigador

SMeO Octubre 2009 en Cancún, México

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Cancer experience of INCMNSZ

Co- Investigador

SMeO Octubre 2009 en Cancún México.

High liposomal doxorubicin tumour tissue distribution, as determined by radiopharmaceutical labelling with Tc-LD, is associated with the response and survival of patients with unresectable pleural mesothelioma treated with a combination of liposomal doxorubicin and cisplatin

Co- Investigador

XIV Jornadas Médicas de Investigación de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Febrero 2013.

 

Investigación en curso 

 

TÍTULO

PARTICIPACIÓN

ESTATUS

A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Multiple Targeted Therapies as Treatments for Participants With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (B-FAST)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

A Study of Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to Investigate Long-term Safety and Efficacy in Previously-treated Participants With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (TAIL)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

Study of Durvalumab + Tremelimumab With Chemotherapy or Durvalumab With Chemotherapy or Chemotherapy Alone for Patients With Lung Cancer (POSEIDON)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

Study Comparing Rovalpituzumab Tesirine Versus Topotecan in Subjects With Advanced or Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer With High Levels of Delta-like Protein 3 (DLL3) and Who Have First Disease Progression During or Following Front-line Platinum-based Chemotherapy (TAHOE)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

A Study of Rovalpituzumab Tesirine as Maintenance Therapy Following First-Line Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Participants With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (MERU)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

An Investigational Immuno-therapy Trial of Nivolumab, or Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab, or Nivolumab Plus Platinum-doublet Chemotherapy, Compared to Platinum Doublet Chemotherapy in Patients With Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (CheckMate 227)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Sin Reclutamiento)

A Study of Carboplatin Plus Etoposide With or Without Atezolizumab in Participants With Untreated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer [IMpower133]

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Sin Reclutamiento)

Assess Efficacy & Safety of Selumetinib in Combination With Docetaxel in Patients Receiving 2nd Line Treatment for v-Ki-ras2 Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog (KRAS) Positive NSCLC (SELECT-1)

Investigador Principal

Publicado: Janne P y cols. JAMA. 2017 May 9;317(18):1844-1853

Clinical Study of Oral cMET Inhibitor INC280 in Adult Patients With EGFR Wild-type Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (GEOmetry)

Investigador Principal

En Curso

(Reclutamiento)

Study Of Lorlatinib Versus Crizotinib In First Line Treatment Of Patients With ALK-Positive NSCLC

Investigador Principal

Pendiente aprobación por COFEPRIS

Avelumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (JAVELIN Lung 200)

Sub Investigador

En Curso

(Sin Reclutamiento)

A Study Comparing Alectinib With Crizotinib in Treatment-Naive Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-Positive Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Participants (ALEX)

Sub Investigador

Publicado: Peters S y cols N Engl J Med. 2017 Aug 31;377(9):829-838

 

Expanded Treatment Protocol With LDK378 in ALK(+) NSCLC

Sub Investigador

En Curso

(Sin Reclutamiento)

MK4775-033 Study of Pembrolizumab vs Docetaxel in Participants previously Treated for Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

Sub investigador

En Curso

(Sin Reclutamiento)
 

Educación

a.      Educación Médica Continua 


CONGRESO/SIMPOSIO/PRECEPTORSHIP

LUGAR

FECHA

NSCLC Expert Input Forum

CDMX

22 de Feb 2018

Lung Cancer Roll Out (LUCARO)

CDMX

Febrero 2018

Curso ACLS

CDMX

Septiembre 2017

Curso BLS

CDMX

Septiembre 2017

NEPTUNE Investigator's Meeting

Miami USA

16 y 17 Marzo 2016

OAK (GO28915) Investigator Meeting

Buenos Aires Argentina

17 y 18 Julio 2014

NSCLC Expert Input Forum

Hospital 20 de Octubre. Madrid, España

Marzo 28-30, 2017

ONE4U PAN-TUMOUR Scientific exchange meeting shaping the Future of oncology research

Roma Italia

9 y 10 de Febrero 2017

ICH Good Clinical Practice for Clinical Trials sites

CDMX

